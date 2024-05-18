Metra warns of ‘extensive delays' near Des Plaines after train strikes pedestrian

Passengers on Metra's Union Pacific Northwest line were advised to anticipate delays on Saturday evening after a train struck a pedestrian in downtown Des Plaines, according to the transit agency.

In a post on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter, at 3:34 p.m., Metra said inbound and outbound traffic on the UPNW line was halted due to a train striking a pedestrian. In a follow-up post a few minutes later, Metra said "extensive delays" were anticipated and it would provide further updates as information becomes available.

Des Plaines police said it was investigating the report of a train that had struck a pedestrian near the Metra tracks and Pearson Street. Drivers were urged to avoid the area as the train remained stopped and was blocking multiple streets.

Additional details on the incident weren't immediately available.