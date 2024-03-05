Editor's Note: The video in this story is from a previous report.

A fourth headliner for the 2024 Illinois State Fair's Grandstand lineup has been announced, with another major country artist now set to join the list of big performers.

According to the Illinois State Fair Facebook page, Keith Urban has been added to the list of notable headliners in this year's schedule.

Urban will perform on Aug. 9, with tickets set to go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday.

The announcement comes just after legendary hard rock and hair metal band Mötley Crüe were revealed among the headlining acts at the Grandstand.

Urban also joins previously announced Illinois State Fair Grandstand 2024 acts Jason Isbell and country music star Jordan Davis. Additional Grandstand headliners will be announced at a later date, the state fair said.

The 2024 Illinois State Fair takes place Aug. 8 through 18 at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield. A full schedule of special days held at the fair can be found here.

Tickets to the fair start at $10 for adults, and $5 for parking. Tickets to Grandstand shows are not included in the general admission price.

In 2023, the Illinois State Fair Grandstand lineup included Alanis Morissette, Tim McGraw, Nelly, Ja Rule, REO Speedwagon and Maren Morris.