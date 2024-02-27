Illinois State Fair

Illinois State Fair announces 3rd headliner for 2024 Grandstand lineup

Mötley Crüe is the latest Illinois State Fair 2024 Grandstand headliner to be announced

A third headliner for the 2024 Illinois State Fair's Grandstand lineup has been announced.

According to the Illinois State Fair Facebook page, legendary hard rock and hair metal band Mötley Crüe will perform at the Grandstand Saturday, Aug. 10.

Tickets to see the "world's most notorious rock band" start at $88, and are set to go on sale Mar. 2 through Ticketmaster.

Mötley Crüe joins previously announced Illinois State Fair Grandstand 2024 acts Jason Isbell and country music star Jordan Davis. Additional Grandstand headliners will be announced at a later date, the state fair said.

The 2024 Illinois State Fair takes place Aug. 8 through 18 at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield. A full schedule of special days held at the fair can be found here.

Tickets to the fair start at $10 for adults, and $5 for parking. Tickets to Grandstand shows are not included in the general admission price.

In 2023, the Illinois State Fair Grandstand lineup included Alanis Morissette, Tim McGraw, Nelly, Ja Rule, REO Speedwagon and Maren Morris.

