Midwest Asian Health Association hosts heritage celebration, offers free health screenings in Chinatown

A big celebration in Chicago’s Chinatown Square Plaza took place as cultural performances took center stage Saturday. The music and dance numbers performed highlight the rich customs and traditions of the Asian culture.

“I was thinking growing up if there were more events like these, I probably would know more about my culture, so this is cool,” Jenny Kaing said.

Kaing is visiting from Minneapolis and told NBC Chicago this is her first time attending the event. It’s organized by the Midwest Asian Health Association in honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

“I don’t think there’s as many events like these back in Minneapolis, so it’s nice to see it,” she said.

Nearly 100 organizers took part in the event providing different services and free resources, including health screenings.

The executive director of the Midwest Asian Health Association said they’re seeing a growing need for services with more and more families reaching out for help.

“Especially after the pandemic, we have seen an increase in mental health issues among youth and among adults and among seniors,” said Dr. Liu, MAHA Executive Director. “There’s a cultural stigma regarding seeking mental health treatment or counseling because they feel that people may think that they are crazy.”

Dr. Liu and her staff trying to break the cultural stigma. She’s encouraging people to take advantage of the free services and to not be afraid.

“Every year, we have about 200 patients through our clinic, including their families and parents,” she said. “We reach about 500 people in the community and most of them don’t speak English, so they’re seeking help through our bilingual mental health counselors.”

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Medical students at the University of Illinois-Chicago are also volunteering their time to help with screenings and addressing disparities in health care.

“I think talking to people and hearing their direct experiences really help with that and remembering why I’m here doing what I’m doing,” said Gloria Chang, who is a first-year medical student at UIC College of Medicine.

Organizers said the goal here is to bridge the gap between communities and to bring everyone together.

“The event is to unite people and help people to understand our culture and improve in the understanding of our contributions,” Liu said.