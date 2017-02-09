Report Reveals 100 Best Cities to Live In

A new report has named the top 100 places to live in the U.S. and Chicago and other Midwest cities were featured on the list. The U.S. News & World Report ranking analyzed the 100 most populous metro areas using criteria including job market and quality of life, which includes things like crime rates, health care affordability, education quality and commuting times. It also looked at cities that were considered desirable places to live as well as the affordability of a city. Chicago ranked at no. 83 on the list, below other Midwest cities like Des Moines, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Milwaukee and Madison. See below for the top 20 cities. Click here for the full report.