Olympics gymnastics schedule: Here's when and how to watch the final events of the Paris Games

There may still be over a week left in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, but most gymnastics events have already taken place, with Americans Simone Biles, Suni Lee and Stephen Nedoroscik among the American athletes receiving medals thus far.

Several of the later gymnastics events of the Paris Games took place Saturday, including the women's Vault final that saw Biles win a gold medal and Jade Carey win a bronze medal, and the men's pommel horse final, where Nederoscik won a bronze medal.

Pommel horse is an event in the men’s gymnastic competition at the Olympics, but where did the event get its name? U.S. gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik shares his insights.

While Team USA continued to add to their gymnastics medal count Saturday, two more days of competition in artistic gymnastics remain.

Though Nederoscik was the final competitor on the men's side for Team USA, Biles, Lee and Jordan Chiles still have more work to do in the coming days for women's gymnastics.

Here's a look at what you can still catch from women's gymnastics at the 2024 Paris Olympics:

Women's gymnastics schedule: Uneven bars on Aug. 4

Lee was the only American woman to qualify for the uneven bars final. Typically considered one of her best events, Lee is a medal contender. At the 2020 Tokyo Games, she took home the bronze medal in the event. Leading up to the Games, Lee said making the podium at the uneven bars final is one of her major goals.

2020 Olympic all-around champion Suni Lee dazzled on the uneven bars on her way to claiming bronze in the women’s individual all-around final in Paris.

Biles missed the uneven bars finals by tenths of a point. She qualified in ninth place, meaning she is considered a “reserve athlete” for the event.

Watch the uneven bar final at 8 a.m. CT on Aug. 4 on NBC 5 or stream it live on Peacock.

Men's gymnastics schedule: Rings final on Aug. 4

The men's rings final will be held at 8 a.m. CT on Sunday, Aug. 4. The event will air live on NBC 5 and streaming on Peacock. No U.S. men qualified for the event, but Asher Hong is listed as the first reserve athlete, meaning if anyone is injured or unable to compete, he will be eligible.

Men's gymnastics schedule: Vault final on Aug. 4

The men's vault final will be held at 9:24 a.m. CT on Sunday, Aug. 4. The event will air live on NBC 5a and streaming on Peacock. No U.S. men qualified for the event, but Asher Hong is listed as the first reserve athlete, meaning if anyone is injured or unable to compete, he will be eligible.

Women's gymnastics schedule: Beam final on Aug. 5

Biles and Lee will find themselves in the same competition yet again in the balance beam final. The two have been trading off highest scoring beam routines throughout the 2024 season- and this competition is bound to be a nail-biter. Biles took home the bronze medal on the balance beam in both 2016 and 2020. Lee, on the other hand, has not yet medaled in an Olympic balance beam final.

The balance beam final begins at 5:36 a.m. CT on Aug. 5. Streaming begins on E! at 4:45 a.m. CT and at 8:30 a.m. on NBC 5.

Women's gymnastics schedule: Floor final on Aug. 5

The floor exercise final will be the last event of the women’s gymnastics competition this Olympics. Biles and Chiles have both qualified.

Biles won the floor exercise final at the 2016 Games, but had to pull out of the 2020 Games final, leaving room for Carey to take home gold. Carey missed the final in this year's Olympics after an uncharacteristic fall in qualifiers. It was later revealed she had been battling an illness during the Games.

The crowd exploded after watching Simone Biles’ electric floor routine in her final rotation to secure the all-around gold medal.

After Carey's fall, Chiles scored high enough to clinch the second spot in the final. Chiles’ Beyonce-themed floor routine has been a consistent crowd pleaser throughout the Games so far.

Watch the floor exercise final at 7:20 a.m. CT on Aug. 5. Streaming begins on E! at 4:45 a.m. CT and at 8:30 a.m. on NBC 5.

Men's gymnastics schedule: Parallel bars final on Aug. 5

The men's parallel bars final takes place at 4:45 a.m. CT on Monday, Aug. 5. The event will air live on E! and streaming on Peacock. No U.S. men are expected to compete.

Men's gymnastics schedule: Horizontal bar final on Aug. 5

The men's horizontal bar final will take place at 6:33 a.m. CT on Monday, Aug. 5. The event will air live on E! and streaming on Peacock. No U.S. men are expected to compete.