LIVE: Watch Simone Biles, Jade Carey go for gold in women's gymnastics vault final

On Saturday, Biles will compete with upgraded vaults, including one named after her

By NBC Chicago Staff

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

NOTE: Coverage begins at 8:30 a.m. on E! and 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on NBC 5. Streaming links below

Simone Biles will return for another shot at individual gold in the 2024 Olympics in Paris, this time competing against teammate Jade Carey as she does.

The individual vault final takes place Saturday for women's gymnastics, marking the start of a medal-filled weekend.

Vault is one of Biles' best events. She has two skills named after her on the apparatus and has put up some of the highest scores at international competitions.

But at the Tokyo 2020 Games, the vault was an opponent of its own.

Biles faced a mental block common for gymnasts, called the twisties.

This year, she already got her redemption. She won both a team gold medal and the coveted all-around gold medal so far, and isn't done competing yet.

On Saturday, she will compete with upgraded vaults, including one named after her. She is expected to perform her signature Yurchenko double pike as one of her two routines.

Biles is heavily favored to win the vault final but will be face one of her biggest competitors: Rebeca Andrade of Brazil.

Andrade won the silver medal in the all-around on Thursday, coming close to Biles' winning score. She also chose not to perform a triple twisting Yurchenko vault, which she submitted to be named after her if she does use it. Could she do it Saturday instead?

For a full schedule of what to watch and which channel each event will air or stream on, click here.

Watch gymnastics live Saturday

Coverage begins at 8:30 a.m. on E! and 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on NBC 5.

EVENTTIME (CT)HOW TO WATCH
Men's Floor Exercise Final 🏅8:30 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Women's Vault Final 🏅9:20 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Men's Pommel Horse Final 🏅10:16 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock

