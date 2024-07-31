U.S. Gymnast Jordan Chiles is known for the fun and fiery competitive nature she brings to the Olympic sport of Women's Artistic Gymnastics, and the women’s team final on Tuesday was no exception.

Chiles, 23, of Vancouver, Washington, kept her teammates hyped up all day. Throughout the afternoon, she was seen dancing and cheering. When she fell during her balance beam routine, she was able to keep cool and nail the rest of the routine with poise.

When it came down to the fourth and final rotation -- the floor exercise -- Team USA had already nearly secured a gold medal.

But Chiles did not hold back.

Long-time gymnastics fans and those new to the sport have come to love Chiles' entertaining and powerful performances on the beam, but floor exercise is arguably her best event, and the gymnast's Beyoncé-themed floor routine has gone viral across the internet.

Jordan Chiles worked with GK Elite on a custom competition leotard that was inspired by a Beyoncé tour outfit.

When it came time for Chiles' routine Tuesday, the American gymnast pulled out a move she doesn’t usually do -- but it wasn't your typical gymnastics skill.

Instead it was a wink, looking straight into the camera.

Fans -- and celebrities -- all over the world went crazy for Chiles’ now-viral wink, with many noting her confidence and swagger.

Chiles' went on to dominate her floor routine, helping to catapult the U.S. women’s team to win the gold medal. As a member of the 2020 Tokyo team who narrowly missed the gold medal, helping lead the team to first place was bound to be an emotional moment.

Chiles will perform again at the women’s floor exercise final Monday, Aug. 5.