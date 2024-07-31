Latest Olympics medal count: Where Team USA stands so far

As the 2024 Paris Olympic Games continue Wednesday, Team USA continues to rake in the medals.
As of Tuesday night, Team USA was leading the Olympics medal count, with 26 total medals earned: 11 bronze, 11 silver and four gold -- one of which was won by Simone Biles and the U.S. Women's Gymnastics team in Tuesday's team final.
France closely trails Team USA's medal count, with 20 total medals. Japan leads the board with the most gold medals won, coming in at seven.
OLYMPICS SCHEDULE TODAY: When to watch triathlon, men's gymnastics, swimming and more
Current Medal Count for 2024 Paris Olympics
Local
This table will continue to update live as the Games continue.
Full list of Team USA Athletes who have medaled at the 2024 Paris Olympics
329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.
|1
|27 July
|Sarah Bacon/Kassidy Cook
|Silver
|Woen's springboard 3m synchronised
|Diving
|2
|27 July
|Chloe Dygert
|Bronze
|Bronze
|Women's individual time trial
|3
|27 July
|Katie Ledecky
|Bronze
|400m freestyle
|Swimming
|4
|27 July
|Kate Douglass, Gretchen Walsh. Torri Huske, Simone Manuel, Erika Connolly, Abbey Weitzel
|Silver
|4x100m freestyle, women
|Swimming
|5
|27 July
|Jack Alexj, Chris Guiliano, Hunter Armstrong, Caeleb Dressel, Ryan Held, Matt King
|Gold
|4x100m freestyle, men
|Swimming
|6
|28 July
|Haley Batten
|Silver
|Women, cross country
|Mountain Bike
|7
|28 July
|Torri Huske
|Gold
|Women, 100m butterfly
|Swimming
|8
|28 July
|Gretchen Walsh
|Silver
|Women, 100m butterfly
|Swimming
|9
|28 July
|Carson Foster
|Bronze
|Men, 400m IM
|Swimming
|10
|28 July
|Lee Kiefer
|Gold
|Women, individual foil
|Fencing
|11
|28 July
|Lauren Scruggs
|Silver
|Women, individual foil
|Fencing
|12
|28 July
|Nic Fink
|Silver
|100m breatstroke
|Swimming
|13
|29 July
|Jagger Eaton
|Silver
|Men's street
|Skateboarding
|14
|29 July
|Nyjah Huston
|Bronze
|Men's street
|Skateboarding
|15
|29 July
|Luke Hobson
|Bronze
|Men, 200m freestyle
|Swimming
|16
|29 July
|Ryan Murphy
|Bronze
|Men, 100m backstroke
|Swimming
|17
|29 July
|Katie Grimes
|Silver
|Women, 400m IM
|Swimming
|18
|29 July
|Emma Weyant
|Bronze
|Women, 400m IM
|Swimming
|19
|29 July
|Nick Itkin
|Bronze
|Men, foil individual
|Fencing
|20
|29 July
|Frederick Richard, Brody Malone, Stephen Nedoroscik. Paul Juda, Asher Hong
|Bronze
|Men, team competition
|Artistic Gymnastics
|21
|30 July
|Simone Biles, Sunisa Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, Hezly Rivera
|Gold
|Women, team competition
|Artistic Gymnastics
|22
|30 July
|Ilona Maher, Kayla Canett, Lauren Doyle, Alev Kelter, Kristi Kirshe, Sarah Levy, Alena Olsen, Ariana Ramsey, Steph Rovetti, Alex Sedrick, Sammy Sullivan, Naya Tapper
|Bronze
|Women, team competition
|Rugby 7s
|23
|30 July
|Regan Smith
|Silver
|Women, 100m backstroke
|Swimming
|24
|30 July
|Katharine Berkoff
|Bronze
|Women, 100m backstroke
|Swimming
|25
|30 July
|Bobby Finke
|Silver
|Men, 800m freestyle
|Swimming
|26
|30 July
|Carson Foster, Brooks Curry, Chris Guiliano, Luke Hobson, Drew Kibler, Blake Pieroni, Kieran Smith
|Silver
|Men, 4x200m freestyle
|Swimming