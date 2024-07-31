2024 Paris Olympics

Latest Olympics medal count: Where Team USA stands so far

Team USA will look to add more medals to its count Wednesday, with big Games including swimming and men's gymnastics on the schedule

By Francie Swidler and NBC Chicago Staff

As the 2024 Paris Olympic Games continue Wednesday, Team USA continues to rake in the medals.

As of Tuesday night, Team USA was leading the Olympics medal count, with 26 total medals earned: 11 bronze, 11 silver and four gold -- one of which was won by Simone Biles and the U.S. Women's Gymnastics team in Tuesday's team final.

France closely trails Team USA's medal count, with 20 total medals. Japan leads the board with the most gold medals won, coming in at seven.

OLYMPICS SCHEDULE TODAY: When to watch triathlon, men's gymnastics, swimming and more

Current Medal Count for 2024 Paris Olympics

This table will continue to update live as the Games continue.

Full list of Team USA Athletes who have medaled at the 2024 Paris Olympics

127 JulySarah Bacon/Kassidy CookSilverWoen's springboard 3m synchronisedDiving
227 JulyChloe DygertBronzeBronzeWomen's individual time trial
327 JulyKatie LedeckyBronze400m freestyleSwimming
427 JulyKate Douglass, Gretchen Walsh. Torri Huske, Simone Manuel, Erika Connolly, Abbey WeitzelSilver4x100m freestyle, womenSwimming
527 JulyJack Alexj, Chris Guiliano, Hunter Armstrong, Caeleb Dressel, Ryan Held, Matt KingGold4x100m freestyle, menSwimming
628 JulyHaley BattenSilverWomen, cross countryMountain Bike
728 JulyTorri HuskeGoldWomen, 100m butterflySwimming
828 JulyGretchen WalshSilverWomen, 100m butterflySwimming
928 JulyCarson FosterBronzeMen, 400m IMSwimming
1028 JulyLee KieferGoldWomen, individual foilFencing
1128 JulyLauren ScruggsSilverWomen, individual foilFencing
1228 JulyNic FinkSilver100m breatstrokeSwimming
1329 JulyJagger EatonSilverMen's streetSkateboarding
1429 JulyNyjah HustonBronzeMen's streetSkateboarding
1529 JulyLuke HobsonBronzeMen, 200m freestyleSwimming
1629 JulyRyan MurphyBronzeMen, 100m backstrokeSwimming
1729 JulyKatie GrimesSilverWomen, 400m IMSwimming
1829 JulyEmma WeyantBronzeWomen, 400m IMSwimming
1929 JulyNick ItkinBronzeMen, foil individualFencing
2029 JulyFrederick Richard, Brody Malone, Stephen Nedoroscik. Paul Juda, Asher HongBronzeMen, team competitionArtistic Gymnastics
2130 JulySimone Biles, Sunisa Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, Hezly RiveraGoldWomen, team competitionArtistic Gymnastics
2230 JulyIlona Maher, Kayla Canett, Lauren Doyle, Alev Kelter, Kristi Kirshe, Sarah Levy, Alena Olsen, Ariana Ramsey, Steph Rovetti, Alex Sedrick, Sammy Sullivan, Naya TapperBronzeWomen, team competitionRugby 7s
2330 JulyRegan SmithSilverWomen, 100m backstrokeSwimming
2430 JulyKatharine BerkoffBronzeWomen, 100m backstrokeSwimming
2530 JulyBobby FinkeSilverMen, 800m freestyleSwimming
2630 JulyCarson Foster, Brooks Curry, Chris Guiliano, Luke Hobson, Drew Kibler, Blake Pieroni, Kieran SmithSilverMen, 4x200m freestyleSwimming

