Latest Olympics medal count: Where Team USA stands so far

As the 2024 Paris Olympic Games continue Wednesday, Team USA continues to rake in the medals.

As of Tuesday night, Team USA was leading the Olympics medal count, with 26 total medals earned: 11 bronze, 11 silver and four gold -- one of which was won by Simone Biles and the U.S. Women's Gymnastics team in Tuesday's team final.

France closely trails Team USA's medal count, with 20 total medals. Japan leads the board with the most gold medals won, coming in at seven.

Current Medal Count for 2024 Paris Olympics

This table will continue to update live as the Games continue.

Full list of Team USA Athletes who have medaled at the 2024 Paris Olympics

