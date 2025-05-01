More than 30 hospitals in the Chicago area received an "A" safety grade in a new hospital safety report from watchdog group Leapfrog.

The group, described as an independent nonprofit focused on patient safety, released its Spring 2025 Hospital Safety Grade report Thursday. The report assigns general hospitals across the country a letter grade, ranging from A through F, "based on their ability to protect patients from medical errors, accidents, injuries and infections," a release said.

Nearly 3,000 hospitals across the U.S. are evaluated by the group twice per year, according to the organization, using as many as 22 measures of patient safety. Scores are given to hospitals in categories of infections, problems with surgery, safety problems, practices to prevent errors and hospital staff communication, Leapfrog said.

States with the highest percentage of "A" Grades for spring 2025 are Utah, Rhode Island, New Jersey, Connecticut, South Carolina and Virginia, the report said.

In Illinois, 25 hospitals earned "A" grades for 2025. The majority of them were in the Chicago area, and a high number of them were hospitals associated with Endeavor or Northwestern.

“Across Endeavor Health, we’re learning from each other and implementing the leading practices that support consistently exceptional clinical care,” Lakshmi Halasyamani, MD, Chief Clinical Officer, Endeavor Health said in a statement. “Safe, seamless and personal. Every person, every time is the vision we hold ourselves to, and this recognition reflects that commitment.”

18 Illinois hotels earned "B" grades, and 40 earned "C" grades. 15 hospitals in Illinois received "D" grades, and one received an "F."

You can search the report and see what grade your hospital received here.