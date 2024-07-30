When to watch women's gymnastics next: See the remaining schedule

UPDATE: The women's gymnastics team competed for their first chance at a medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics Tuesday. See the results here or watch it all again in primetime on NBC 5.

Simone Biles' Olympic medal quest is far from over in Paris. Next up, she'll move on to the individual all-around final followed by individual events in women's gymnastics.

And she won't be alone.

Teammate Suni Lee is joining her in representing Team USA for the all-around final event. Jade Carey will join in on vault and Jordan Chiles on floor.

Biles -- the most decorated athlete in the history of gymnastics -- is looking to add to her medal count following Tuesday's gold medal victory in the team final. During the 2020 Tokyo Games, she won two medals despite withdrawing from the all-around to focus on her mental health.

Here's a look at the remaining schedule and who on Team USA will compete:

When does women's gymnastics compete next at Olympics?

Biles and Lee are expected to be back on Aug. 1 to compete in the women's all-around final.

Events will air live on NBC 5 and then re-aired in primetime. They will also be streaming on Peacock.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

When does USA women's gymnastics start?

U.S. Women's gymnastics starts back up again Thursday, with the women's individual all-around final.

Reporter Steve Kornacki breaks down Simone Biles’ triple twisting double back on floor.

When is the next women's gymnastics event?

All times listed below are CT.

Aug. 1 - Women's all-around final: The women's all-around final begins at 11:15 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 1.

Aug. 3 - Women's vault final: The women's vault final begins at 9:20 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3 on NBC and Peacock.

Aug. 4 - Women's uneven bar final: The women's uneven bars final begins at 8 a.m. on Sunday, Aug 4 on NBC and Peacock.

Aug. 5 - Women's balance beam finals: The women's balance beam finals begins at 5:36 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 5.

Aug. 5 - Women's floor exercise finals: The women's floor exercise final begins at 7:20 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 5.

When does Team USA compete?

Here are the events featuring Team USA gymnasts:

Individual all-around final: Biles, Lee

Vault: Biles, Carey

Bars: Lee

Beam: Biles, Lee

Floor: Biles, Chiles

Where to watch women's gymnastics

Individual and team gymnastics events at the 2024 Olympics will air on NBC 5, USA Network and E!. Streaming will be available on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, the NBC Olympics app and the NBC app.

Defending all-around gold medalist Suni Lee showed up and showed out, securing a chance to defend her title. The 3x Olympic medalist will also compete in the uneven bars and balance beam finals alongside teammate Simone Biles.