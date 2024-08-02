Watch Suni Lee's bronze medal-winning performances at Paris Olympics

Suni Lee gave it her best shot at defending her women's all-around gold medal on Thursday, and while Simone Biles ended up capturing the gold, Lee walked out of the Olympic event with a bronze medal.

Lee, who qualified for the all-around competition on the strength of a great qualification round in the team event, ended up winning the bronze medal thanks to her 14.866 on the uneven bars and an even 14.000 on the balance beam.

She finished with a score of 56.465, with Simone Biles winning the event at 59.131.

Here are the best highlights of her routines in Paris.

Balance Beam:

Lee’s beam routine gave her one of the best scores of the night and helped her position herself for her bronze medal run.

Uneven Bars:

Lee’s 14.866 on the uneven bars was the second-best score of the evening in the event, with Kaylia Nemour’s 15.533 blowing away the rest of the field.

Even still, it positioned Lee to compete for the bronze medal.

Floor Exercise and Vault:

Lee also had tremendous evenings on the floor exercise and the vault. You can watch the rest of the event here: