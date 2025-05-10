Multiple Midwest rides make list of 10 best roller coasters in America

Summer is quickly approaching, with families and thrill-seekers across the country making plans for amusement park visits over the next few months.

Those in the Midwest find themselves in luck in this department, with world-renowned theme parks such as Cedar Point, Kings Island and Six Flags Great America all just a drive away.

With parks around the nation opening their gates for the season, USA Today's 10Best released their "10 Best Roller Coasters Across the U.S." list late last month, and it starts with an inclusion from the Midwest.

Just under a five hour and 30 minute drive from Chicago is Holiday World in Santa Claus, Indiana, home of "The Voyage," which ranked 10th on this year's list.

An acclaimed wooden roller coaster manufactured by The Gravity Group, The Voyage is treasured by coaster enthusiasts for its duration and wooded atmosphere, which makes for a night ride sought out by thrill-seekers across the world.

Ranking at No. 6 as the next Midwest inclusion was Time Traveler at Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri.

Hailed for its spinning train design that sends riders on a vertical drop directly out of the station, its picturesque surroundings and unique seating layout and design make it a one-of-a-kind attraction.

The top inclusion from the Midwest ranked at No. 3 overall, found at iconic Cedar Point, is Rocky Mountain Construction's "Steel Vengeance."

A re-design of what was previously a wooden roller coaster known for over two decades as "Mean Streak," a taller, more intimidating coaster with steel track emerged, and it has been lauded as one of the world's finest rides in the years since its 2018 opening.

Specifically praised for its amount of airtime, or time riders are lifted out of the seat due to negative g-forces, and steep first drop, Steel Vengeance has served as a hallmark attraction for Cedar Point in recent years.

Topping the list overall was Phantom's Revenge, a 232-foot tall steel coaster located at Kennywood, just outside Pittsburgh.

USA Today singles out the ride for its brisk 85 mph top speed and track design that brings the coaster perhaps too close for comfort to another ride in the park.

The full list can be found here.