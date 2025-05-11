The Chicago Transit Authority confirmed Blue Line trains are standing at Logan Square after a "medical emergency" was reported Saturday.

According to CTA, personnel are working to restore service, but people should allow for extra travel time.

Shuttle buses have been requested between O'Hare and LaSalle to provide connecting service, CTA said.

CTA also urged customers to consider other options for travel, including:

#56 Milwaukee

#76 Diversey

#77 Belmont

#82 Kimball/Homan

No further information was available Saturday evening.