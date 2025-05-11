CTA Blue Line

CTA Blue Line halted due to ‘medical emergency'

Trains are standing at Logan Square after a "medical emergency" occurred

By Grace Erwin

The Chicago Transit Authority confirmed Blue Line trains are standing at Logan Square after a "medical emergency" was reported Saturday.

According to CTA, personnel are working to restore service, but people should allow for extra travel time.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Shuttle buses have been requested between O'Hare and LaSalle to provide connecting service, CTA said.

CTA Blue Line Apr 24

Blue Line service suspended after victim fatally struck by train

CTA Blue Line Apr 22

Man shot after declining to buy cannabis on CTA Blue Line train in West Loop

CTA also urged customers to consider other options for travel, including:

  • #56 Milwaukee
  • #76 Diversey
  • #77 Belmont
  • #82 Kimball/Homan

No further information was available Saturday evening.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

CTA Blue Line
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us