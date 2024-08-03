Re-watch Stephen Nedoroscik's incredible pommel horse routine

In the last opportunity for a medal in men's gymnastics for Team USA at the Paris Olympics, Stephen Nedoroscik competed in the pommel horse Saturday, hoping to add a medal to the viral attention he has garnered this week.

Nedoroscik appeared cool as a cucumber during his pommel horse routine, igniting the crowd into a thunderous roar following his routine.

The performance netted Nedoroscik a bronze medal in the event.

Nedoroscik has been the subject of worldwide viral attention in the last week, becoming known as "pommel horse guy" while wowing fans for taking off his thick-rimmed glasses prior to competing.

The talented first-time Olympian has been likened by many to Clark Kent for taking off his glasses and transforming into a pommel horse hero.

Nedoroscik takes his glasses off when he competes on the pommel horse. Sometimes, he wears sports glasses, but those are more for "comfort and superstitious reasons, rather than improving his eyesight," according to his Olympic bio.

“It’s not necessarily clear, but the thing about pommel horse is if I keep them on, they’re gonna fly somewhere,” Nedoroscik told TODAY about his preference to take off his glasses.

But it turns out, he doesn't need to see to compete.

“When I go up on the pommel horse, it’s all about feeling the equipment. I don’t even really see when I’m doing my gymnastics. It’s all in the hands — I can feel everything.”