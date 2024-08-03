Gymnastics

WATCH LIVE: Stephen Nedoroscik goes for pommel horse gold

Nedoroscik, who has gone viral on social media as "pommel horse guy," will be the U.S.' last chance at a medal in men's gymnastics. Could this one be a gold?

NOTE: Men's pommel horse begins at 10:16 a.m. CT. Watch live on E! or watch it again on NBC 5 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The internet's favorite nerdy gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik is about to compete as the last chance for a U.S. medal in men's gymnastics -- and this one could be big.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

The glasses-wearing gymnastics superstar who specializes in pommel horse, and pommel horse only, will once again have his shot at a medal Saturday. He's already won a bronze medal with his team at the Games, marking the U.S. first men's gymnastics medal in 16 years.

The talented first-time Olympian has become a viral sensation, likened by many to Clark Kent for taking off his glasses and transforming into a pommel horse hero.

His glasses have become a focal point in his viral journey to Olympic medalist.

When can you see him compete?

The men's pommel horse final will be held at 10:16 a.m. CT on Aug. 3.

The event will air live on E! and stream on Peacock.

EVENTTIME (CT)HOW TO WATCH
Men's Floor Exercise Final 🏅8:30 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Women's Vault Final 🏅9:20 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Men's Pommel Horse Final 🏅10:16 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock

