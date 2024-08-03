NOTE: Men's pommel horse begins at 10:16 a.m. CT. Watch live on E! or watch it again on NBC 5 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The internet's favorite nerdy gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik is about to compete as the last chance for a U.S. medal in men's gymnastics -- and this one could be big.

The glasses-wearing gymnastics superstar who specializes in pommel horse, and pommel horse only, will once again have his shot at a medal Saturday. He's already won a bronze medal with his team at the Games, marking the U.S. first men's gymnastics medal in 16 years.

The talented first-time Olympian has become a viral sensation, likened by many to Clark Kent for taking off his glasses and transforming into a pommel horse hero.

Obsessed with this guy on the US men's gymnastics team who's only job is pommel horse, so he just sits there until he's activated like a sleeper agent, whips off his glasses like Clark Kent and does a pommel horse routine that helps deliver the team its first medal in 16 years. pic.twitter.com/0D1ZqJjFa1 — Megan 📚 (@MegWritesBooks) July 29, 2024

Stephen Nedoroscik, the Clark Kent of pommel horse! 🫡🇺🇸 #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/1HfYFSbJvH — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) July 30, 2024

His glasses have become a focal point in his viral journey to Olympic medalist.

When can you see him compete?

The men's pommel horse final will be held at 10:16 a.m. CT on Aug. 3.

The event will air live on E! and stream on Peacock.