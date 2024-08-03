Stephen Nedoroscik's vision: What does he see when competing without his glasses?

Stephen Nedoroscik, the glasses-wearing gymnastics superstar who specializes in just one event, the pommel horse, will once again have his shot at a medal Saturday.

Nedoroscik, who has gone viral on social media as "pommel horse guy," will be the U.S.' last chance at a medal in men's gymnastics. Could this one be a gold?

The talented first-time Olympian has become a viral sensation, likened by many to Clark Kent for taking off his glasses and transforming into a pommel horse hero.

Obsessed with this guy on the US men's gymnastics team who's only job is pommel horse, so he just sits there until he's activated like a sleeper agent, whips off his glasses like Clark Kent and does a pommel horse routine that helps deliver the team its first medal in 16 years. pic.twitter.com/0D1ZqJjFa1 — Megan 📚 (@MegWritesBooks) July 29, 2024

Stephen Nedoroscik, the Clark Kent of pommel horse! 🫡🇺🇸 #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/1HfYFSbJvH — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) July 30, 2024

His glasses have become a focal point in his viral journey to Olympic medalist.

But what exactly can he see while he's competing without them?

Here's what to know about Stephen Nedoroscik's eyesight:

What does Stephen Nedoroscik see when he's competing?

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Nedoroscik takes his glasses off when he competes on the pommel horse. Sometimes, he wears sports glasses, but those are more for "comfort and superstitious reasons, rather than improving his eyesight," according to his Olympic bio.

“It’s not necessarily clear, but the thing about pommel horse is if I keep them on, they’re gonna fly somewhere,” Nedoroscik told TODAY about his preference to take off his glasses.

But it turns out, he doesn't need to see to compete.

“When I go up on the pommel horse, it’s all about feeling the equipment. I don’t even really see when I’m doing my gymnastics. It’s all in the hands — I can feel everything.”

What to know about Stephen Nedoroscik's eyesight

Nedoroscik revealed on TikTok that he has crossed eyes — or strabismus.

According to the American Academy of Ophthalmology, the condition in adulthood "is when your eyes are not lined up properly and they point in different directions."

"One eye may look straight ahead while the other eye turns in, out, up, or down. The misalignment can shift from one eye to the other," the agency states.

He also has a genetic condition known as coloboma, which, according to the National Eye Institute, means some of the tissue that makes up the eye was missing at birth. The condition makes him sensitive to light.

When can you see him compete next?

The men's pommel horse final will be held at 10:16 a.m. CT on Aug. 3.

The event will air live on E! and stream on Peacock.

What else to know about Stephen Nedoroscik

The bespectacled gymnast is known for his specialty skills in pommel horse, but he's more than his gymnastics.

The 25-year-old studied electrical engineering at Penn State University, which he attended alongside his girlfriend Tess McCracken.

He loves solving Rubik's Cubes and playing chess, sudoku and video games.

Pommel horse has always been his favorite event.

Here are five things you should know about the “Clark Kent” of men’s gymnastics

Though he started off competing in all six events, around the age of 11 or 12 he began to train on pommel horse more intensely. At age 15, his dad bought an old pommel horse from auction and that only fueled his passion.

In October 2021, he broke a bone in his left hand while competing at the 2021 World Championships in Kitakyushu, Japan, and went on to win the world title on pommel horse. Afterwards, he had to wear a cast for 10 weeks.