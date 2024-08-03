Gymnastics

Pommel horse ‘superhero' Stephen Nedoroscik scores individual Olympic medal

Affectionately known as the "Clark Kent" of men's gymnastics, Nedoroscik finished the individual pommel horse final with a bronze medal

The bespectacled pommel horse specialist Stephen Nedoroscik, who took over the internet for his incredible talent on Team USA, has scored another Olympic medal.

The internet's favorite "nerdy" gymnast, who can also complete a Rubik's Cube in under 10 seconds, is now a two-time Olympic medalist, having secured bronze with his team in the all-around event earlier this week.

The glasses-wearing gymnastics superstar specializes in pommel horse, and pommel horse only. He was the United States' last chance at a men's gymnastics medal -- and he came through not once but twice.

Nedoroscik scored a 15.3, behind Nariman Kurbanov's 15.433 and Ireland's gold medal winner Rhys McClenaghan.

After nailing his routine, Nedoroscik was embraced on the sideline by his teammate and supporter Brody Malone. Fellow teammate Asher Hong was in the stands rooting him on.

