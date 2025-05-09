See inside: Pictures show inside of vacant church Pope Leo XIV attended as child

Thursday marked a historic day for the Catholic Church that particularly hit home for adherents around Chicago, with the election of area native Pope Leo XIV making him the first-ever American-born pope.

The historic news inspired a moment of joy and pride for Chicago-area Catholics, some of whom decided to travel to the church where Pope Leo began his journey from Catholic school student to pope.

The parish, St. Mary of the Assumption Church, located at 310 East 137th Street in the city's Riverdale neighborhood, merged with another parish in 2011, according to ChicagoCatholic.

The church is located just over one block north of the city's border with suburban Dolton, where Pope Leo grew up.

Photos taken inside the church show Chicago-area Catholics praying for the new pope inside the abandoned building, showing noticeable signs of decay on both the interior and exterior.