How to watch Bears vs. Vikings in Week 12 NFC North matchup

Another week, another NFC North showdown for the Chicago Bears.

Caleb Williams and Co. will welcome the Minnesota Vikings to town in Week 12. The game will close out the Bears' three-game homestand and is the second of six NFC North matchups across the second half of the team's schedule.

The reeling Bears are coming off another heartbreaking defeat. Trailing the rival Green Bay Packers 20-19 in the final seconds, Cairo Santos' attempt at a game-winning field goal was blocked. The result extended the Bears' current losing streak to four games and their losing streak against the Packers to 11 games.

On the other side, the Vikings are 8-2 and well on their way to a playoff berth. Sam Darnold had three touchdowns in Minnesota's Week 11 victory over the lowly Tennessee Titans.

Here's what to know to watch Sunday's Vikings-Bears game:

When is the Bears vs. Vikings game?

The Bears will face the Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 24.

What time is the Bears vs. Vikings Week 12 game?

Vikings-Bears will kick off at 12 p.m. CT.

How to watch Bears vs. Vikings in Week 12

Vikings-Bears will air on FOX.

How to live stream Bears vs. Vikings in Week 12

Live stream: FoxSports.com, NFL+

Mobile app: Fox Sports app, NFL mobile app