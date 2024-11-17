Packers vs. Bears: When's the last time the Bears won in the rivalry?

The Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers will square off for the 209th time on Sunday, and Green Bay will be looking to continue their lengthy winning streak over Chicago.

In fact, the Packers have won their last 10 games against the Bears and 15 of their last 16 overall, including both games last season under head coach Matt Eberflus.

Here is a look at the details surrounding the one-sided state of the rivalry.

What is the Bears’ all-time record against the Packers?

The two teams have been doing battle for more than a century, with the Packers currently holding the all-time edge with a record of 107-95-6.

When was the last time the Bears beat the Packers?

The last time Chicago walked off the field triumphant over Green Bay was in Dec. 2018, when the Bears captured the NFC North crown with a 24-17 victory over their rivals.

In that game, Mitchell Trubisky threw for 235 yards and two touchdowns, with Jordan Howard rushing for another score in a huge game at Soldier Field.

In the last 10 games the teams have played since then, Green Bay has outscored Chicago by a margin of 286 to 159, and has raced ahead in the all-time series between the teams.

In fact, since 2010, the Bears have won just four of their last 29 games against the Packers.

Has the rivalry always been this one-sided?

The rivalry has ebbed and flowed over the years, but in the 1980s and into the 1990s, the Bears held a commanding lead over the Packers in the all-time series.

During one stretch, the Bears won eight consecutive games over Green Bay between 1985 and 1988, and won 15 of 17 games against their rivals to the north.

Starting in 1994 however, the Packers reeled off 10 consecutive victories over Chicago, then won seven in a row again between 2000 and 2003.

When do the Bears and Packers play Sunday?

The Bears and Packers are set to kick off at noon on Sunday, with the game airing on Fox.