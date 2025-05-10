New Consumer Report warns against two types of vacuums, advises how to stay safe

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued an urgent safety warning regarding two vacuums which may cause injury and lead to fires due to overheating.

The CPSC advises consumers to immediately stop using the Inse S6P Pro and Inse S6T cordless stick vacuums immediately.

The vacuums, which are powered by lithium-ion batteries, were sold on Amazon for around $170 from May 2020 to January 2025.

The warning comes after nearly two dozen reports of the vacuums igniting, melting, smoking or overheating, with at least 10 reports of fires.

Despite the CPSC warning, the manufacturer has not issued an immediate product recall, which remains the most effective way to get unsafe products out of people's homes.

If you own one of the vacuums, do not throw it away with your garbage, and instead follow your area's hazardous waste disposal rules to discard them safely.

The affected vacuums from Inse cost significantly less than vacuums from more well-known brands.

Tests from Consumer Reports found the Shark Stratos IZ862H, which starts at $300, is just as impressive on bare floors, getting at dirt in corners and sucking up pet hair as cordless models that cost twice the price.

For those that don't mind being tethered to a cord, Shark's corded stick vacuum, the Shark UltraLight PetPro HZ702, which costs $170, performs nearly as well and for much less money.

Even if you don’t own one of the defective cordless vacuums, there are still important safety tips for any device with a lithium-ion battery: Store it in a cool, dry place—away from heat and direct sunlight—and always use the charger that comes with the product.