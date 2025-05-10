Nutella to launch new flavor to be manufactured in suburban factory: report

Lovers of Nutella in Chicago are already in luck with the availability of a Nutella café downtown, with the brand further expanding in the region with the launch of a new flavor to be made in a Chicago suburb, according to a report from the Chicago Tribune.

A new flavor of Ferrero Group's Nutella, Nutella Peanut, will reportedly begin to roll out next year and will be exclusively produced at the Ferrero plant in Franklin Park, where Baby Ruth and Butterfinger candy bars are also made.

The plant, which formerly belonged to Nestle, was acquired by Ferrero in 2018 and is now being renovated to accommodate Nutella Peanut production. The new spread is anticipated on store shelves by April 2026, according to the Tribune.

As for the new flavor, Ferrero is expected to unveil it alongside Ferrero Rocher chocolate squares and other sweets in Indianapolis next week.

According to the report, Ferrero will invest $75 million in the plant and create 65 jobs to help create the new product.