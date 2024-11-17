Heartbreak again as Packers' blocked field goal downs Bears

The Chicago Bears had a chance to erase two losing streaks, but it wasn’t meant to be after the Green Bay Packers escaped with a 20-19 victory on a blocked field goal.

The Bears had the ball with three minutes remaining in the game, and Caleb Williams made three decisive plays in a row to get his team within field goal territory, aiming to end their losing streaks this season and their ongoing run against the Packers.

Needless to say, that’s not how things ended, thanks to Karl Brooks.

THE FG IS BLOCKED FOR THE WIN!#GBvsCHI pic.twitter.com/zdxGIdJyZI — Green Bay Packers (@packers) November 17, 2024

On Cairo Santos’ field goal attempt, Brooks managed to get inside position between the Bears’ center and left guard and blocked the ball, giving Green Bay yet another victory over Chicago.

The win is now the Packers’ 11th straight against the Bears, giving them a record of 108-95-6 in the all-time series. The Packers have also won 16of their last 17 games against Chicago.

The Bears have now lost four games in a row after their bye week, with the blocked field goal joining Jayden Daniels’ Hail Mary touchdown that sent the Bears to defeat against the Washington Commanders.

The Bears and Packers will play again in early January at Lambeau Field in the final game of the season. The game date and time has not yet been set by the NFL.