Chicago Bears

Heartbreak again as Packers' blocked field goal downs Bears

By NBC Chicago Staff

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 17: Cairo Santos #8 of the Chicago Bears kicks a field goal in the first quarter of a game against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field on November 17, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

The Chicago Bears had a chance to erase two losing streaks, but it wasn’t meant to be after the Green Bay Packers escaped with a 20-19 victory on a blocked field goal.

The Bears had the ball with three minutes remaining in the game, and Caleb Williams made three decisive plays in a row to get his team within field goal territory, aiming to end their losing streaks this season and their ongoing run against the Packers.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Needless to say, that’s not how things ended, thanks to Karl Brooks.

On Cairo Santos’ field goal attempt, Brooks managed to get inside position between the Bears’ center and left guard and blocked the ball, giving Green Bay yet another victory over Chicago.

The win is now the Packers’ 11th straight against the Bears, giving them a record of 108-95-6 in the all-time series. The Packers have also won 16of their last 17 games against Chicago.

The Bears have now lost four games in a row after their bye week, with the blocked field goal joining Jayden Daniels’ Hail Mary touchdown that sent the Bears to defeat against the Washington Commanders.

Local

Bears Roster 5 hours ago

Packers vs. Bears: Montez Sweat, Jaire Alexander's playing status decided

Chicago Bears 5 hours ago

Packers vs. Bears: When's the last time the Bears won in the rivalry?

The Bears and Packers will play again in early January at Lambeau Field in the final game of the season. The game date and time has not yet been set by the NFL.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Bears
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us