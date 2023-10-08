World record and more: Records fall in every Chicago Marathon division in historic 2023 race

The 2023 Bank of America Chicago Marathon saw a world record, course records and history made in more ways than one in an incredible moment for the race's storied legacy.

Every Chicago Marathon division saw a record-breaking moment in the 2023 race, alongside what was expected to be the largest field of runners ever and a milestone reached as the millionth finisher crosses the finish line.

In addition to records, American Olympic hopefuls registered promising numbers ahead of the 2024 Paris Games.

With no shortage of excitement to unpack, here's a look at the big moments from this year's marathon finish line:

World Record Set at Chicago Marathon

Newcomer Kelvin Kiptum finished his first Bank of America Chicago Marathon in historic fashion, not only winning the 2023 race and beating out defending champion Benson Kipruto, but possibly setting a world record in the process.

The Kenyan runner made a massive splash in his U.S. marathon debut in Chicago and finished with an official time of 2:00:35, topping the world record of 2:01:09, set by Eliud Kipchoge.

"A world record was not in my mind today... but I knew one day, one time I would be a world record holder," Kiptum said at the finish line, adding that he is "very happy."

The excitement was palpable as Kiptum crossed the finish line and was almost immediately embraced by Bank of America Chicago Marathon Executive Race Director Carey Pinkowski.

"It's been a long time since we've had the men's record," Pinkowski said, adding that the world record comes on the heels of some incredible runners in the race's history.

It marks the first time since 1999 that the men's world record has been set in Chicago.

"It just brings it all home," Pinkowski said. "I told everybody the first time I saw Kelvin he was special ... he was absolutely magnificent. One of the great runs I've seen."

Kiptum won the 2023 London Marathon in what was only his second-ever marathon race and nearly broke a world record at that time. He finished that race in 2:01:25, just 16 seconds shy of Kipchoge’s world record.

Kiptum predicted he would break a record in this year's race in Chicago, but only went as far as to say a course record was likely.

"I think on Sunday, if the weather is good, I will go under the current course record," Kiptum said on Friday.

But as he continued to run in Chicago, he set his sights higher.

"Yes, I saw the time in front of me. I said let me try. Maybe I can run under two," he said.

While he narrowly missed running the race under two hours, he still managed to make history.

Women's Course Record and Second-Fastest Marathon Time Ever

Sifan Hassan shocked the world in her U.S. marathon debut Sunday, setting an unofficial course record in the 2023 Bank of America Chicago Marathon and beating two-time defending champion Ruth Chpengetich.

"Just so grateful. I'm so happy," Hassan said at the finish line. "But the last 5 kilometers I was telling myself never again."

Hassan, of the Netherlands, made her marathon debut in London last April and won with a national record, despite stopping twice to stretch. Without stopping on the Chicago course, Hassan finished with an official time of 2:13:44, topping the course record of 2:14:04, which was set by Brigid Kosgei in 2019 and was a world record at the time.

Hassan just missed setting a world record in her race, however, as a new world record was just set in Berlin by Ethiopia's Tigst Assefa ahead of the Chicago race. That time now sits at 2:11:53

2 Wheelchair Course Records

Men's course record

Marcel Hug, known as the “silver bullet,” defended his championship status at the 2023 Bank of America Chicago Marathon and did it in record-breaking fashion once again.

Hug, of Switzerland, finished with an official time of 1:22:37, breaking the course record he set in 2022, when he finished in 1:26:56.

"Oh, it's unbelievable. I was feeling great in the morning. I tried to break the record, but by so much, it's crazy. Incredible," Hug said at the finish line.

Hug finished well ahead of his competition, including another former champion Daniel Romanchuk, one of his biggest rivals on the course.

"I was just trying to go fast from the beginning because I was trying to break the course record, so I was taking the lead and then didn't look back. But after some ways I looked back and nobody there. And so, yeah, I just tried to keep up my pace."

Women's course record

Newcomer Catherine Debrunner won the 2023 Bank of America Chicago Marathon wheelchair race Sunday, beating defending champion and fierce competitor Susannah Scaroni in a nail-biting sprint to the finish.

"I had a really great race together with Susannah Scaroni," Debrunner said at the finish line. "She pushed so hard and yeah, we did it together, like in Berlin also. And then she attacked really hard at the last hill."

The 2023 Chicago Marathon is just the fourth marathon of Debrunner's career. She finished with an official time of 1:38:44, breaking the previous course record of 1:39:15 in the women's wheelchair race.

"Yeah, it was an amazing race. It's the first time I am in Chicago," Debrunner said. "And I must say, I really love the city. It's beautiful. The lake with the skyline."

Debrunner had never competed in a marathon before stunning the field in the 2022 Berlin Marathon, capturing the top spot with a time of 1:36:47. She also won the London Marathon a week later.

