Kelvin Kiptum wins 2023 Chicago Marathon with unofficial world record in stunning debut

Newcomer Kelvin Kiptum finished his first Bank of America Chicago Marathon in historic fashion, not only winning the 2023 race and beating out defending champion Benson Kipruto, but possibly setting a world record in the process.

The Kenyan runner made a massive splash in his U.S. marathon debut in Chicago and finished with an unofficial time of 2:00:35. If confirmed, that time would not only beat the Chicago course record, but also the world record of 2:01:09, set by Eliud Kipchoge.

Kiptum won the 2023 London Marathon in what was only his second-ever marathon race and nearly broke a world record at that time. He finished that race in 2:01:25, just 16 seconds shy of Kipchoge’s world record.

Kiptum predicted he would break a record in this year's race in Chicago.

"I think on Sunday, if the weather is good, I will go under the current course record," Kiptum said on Friday.

And he did even more than that.

"Yes, I saw the time in front of me. I said let me try. Maybe I can run under two," he said.

While he narrowly missed running the race under two hours, he still managed to make history.

"A world record was not in my mind today... but I knew one day, one time I would be a world record holder," Kiptum said at the finish line, adding that he is "very happy."

Kiptum managed to cruise to a victory well in front of Kipruto.

Kipruto broke away in the 25th mile last year to win with the fourth fastest time ever in Chicago. Had he won in 2023, he would have been the first back-to-back men’s open field champion since Sammy Wanjiru in 2010.

Kiptum was greeted at the finish line with a massive celebration, including a hug from Bank of America Chicago Marathon Executive Race Director Carey Pinkowski.

Check back for more on this developing story.