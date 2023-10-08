Here's how much Chicago Marathon winners earn, and why records equal bigger bucks

Winning the 2023 Bank of America Chicago Marathon doesn’t just earn competitors bragging rights, but it also can be a spectacular payday, especially for those winners that set new course records.

In fact, new course records, at least unofficially, were set in both the men’s and women’s open divisions, as well as the men’s and women’s wheelchair divisions during an historic race day.

Record-setters at the Chicago Marathon receive bonuses of $50,000, with Chicago becoming the first race to offer uniform record bonuses across all competitive divisions, according to race organizers.

Of course, the winners also receive prize money for claiming the titles, including Kelvin Kiptum of Kenya, who earned $100,000 for winning his first crown in Chicago.

Of course, the big headline for Kiptum is that he set an unofficial world record in the marathon distance, completing the course in two hours and 35 seconds.

In her second career marathon, Sifan Hassan of The Netherlands finished the race in 2:13:44, setting an unofficial course record and earning a $50,000 bonus in addition to her $100,000 winner’s check.

Marcel Hug earned $25,000 for winning the men’s wheelchair race, and also received a $50,000 bonus for completing the course in 1:22:37, shattering the course record in the event.

Catherine Debrunner also received $25,000 for winning in the women’s wheelchair race, and she will receive a $50,000 bonus for setting a course record in the race, putting up a blistering 1:38:44.

Second place in the men’s and women’s open divisions earn $75,000, with Benson Kipruto and Ruth Chepngetich of Kenya earning those paydays. The the third place finishers receive $50,000. Belgium’s Bashir Abdi earned that check on the men’s side, and Megertu Alemu of Ethiopia finishing third on the women’s side.

In the wheelchair divisions, second place finishers earn $18,000, with Daniel Romanchuk and Susannah Scaroni earning those checks, while the third place finishers receive $12,000. Jetze Plat finished in third place in the men’s race, while Tatyana McFadden finished third on the women’s side of the field.

Conner Mantz was the fastest American in the men’s open field, finishing the race in 2:07:47, and he will receive a $15,000 bonus as the top American finisher.

Emily Sisson finished in 2:22:09, making her the top American finisher in the women’s open division. She also earned $15,000 for her efforts in Chicago.