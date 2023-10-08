Marcel Hug, known as the "silver bullet," defended his championship status at the 2023 Bank of America Chicago Marathon and did it in record-breaking fashion once again.

Hug finished the men's wheelchair race with an unofficial course record, beating the record he set on the course in 2022.

Hug, of Switzerland, entered the race as one of the most dominant athletes and a top contender to medal after he beat the course record of 1:26:56 by finishing the 2022 race in 1:25:20. This year, he sailed to a victory in the men's wheelchair race with an unofficial time of 1:22:37.

He defeated former champion Daniel Romanchuk, one of his biggest rivals on the course. Hug and Romanchuk have battled it out for years in Chicago.

Hug also won the Chicago Marathon in 2016 and 2017.

"I think, generally, there are so many things that need to fit together to have a win here," Hug said before the race. "If you asked me about the key factor, I think I always try to keep them... at a pace, the speed high. Yeah, to avoid a finish sprint ... Because in the finish sprint, there is a lot of risk that other athletes can take there when you have a good position. And I think also Daniel and other athletes, they are very strong in their sprint. So I think for me, that's the key that I try to have a good speed from the start, especially last year when I tried to to break the course record."

