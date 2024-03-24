Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle

Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle

Watch: 2024 Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle Finish Line

By NBC Chicago

Did you or someone you know finish the 2024 Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle on Sunday, March 24? Check out the finish line cam below, separated by time and taken between 8:52 a.m. and 11 a.m. on race day.

Watch the winners of the male and female race cross the finish line here.

Chicago 13.1 Finish Line: 8:52 a.m. - 9:00 a.m

Chicago 13.1 Finish Line: 9:00 a.m. - 9:30 a.m

Chicago 13.1 Finish Line: 9:30 a.m. - 10:00 a.m

Chicago 13.1 Finish Line: 10:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m

Chicago 13.1 Finish Line: 10:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m

