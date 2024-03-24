How long is the Shamrock Shuffle? An 8K-to-miles calculation

Thousands of runners will hit the streets of Chicago for the unofficial start to the running season on Sunday as they tackle the course for the 2024 Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle.

The race brings runners through Streeterville and the Loop, starting and finishing on Columbus Drive in the heart of Grant Park.

Unlike a marathon, which is 26.2 miles in length, the Shamrock Shuffle is measured in kilometers, with runners covering eight kilometers during the race.

So just how far is that? According to the International System of Units, one kilometer is equivalent to 0.6214 miles, meaning that the Shamrock Shuffle is approximately 4.97 miles of running.

The Shamrock Shuffle route takes runners up Columbus Drive before it hooks left on Grand Avenue, then heads south on State Street.

The race takes runners through the Loop after crossing the river, hitting Wacker Drive, Washington Boulevard and then heading back south on State Street before moving west on Jackson Boulevard.

Ultimately, runners head south on Michigan Avenue before looping back onto Columbus Drive for the finish of the race, eight kilometers after the start.