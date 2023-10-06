Bank of America Chicago Marathon

bank of america chicago marathon

2023 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Elite Wheelchair Athlete: Marcel Hug

Hug will take to the streets Sunday

By Kim Jao

Marcel Hug of Switzerland crosses the finish line and takes first place in the professional Men's Wheelchair Division during the 127th Boston Marathon on April 17, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Three-time Chicago Marathon Men’s Wheelchair champion Marcel Hug is racing in this year’s marathon with designs on breaking records.

Country: Switzerland

Standout Race: 2022 Chicago Marathon

Hug beat defending champion Daniel Romanchuk at last year’s Chicago Marathon and beat the course record of 1:26:56 by finishing the race in 1:25:2. Hug and Romanchuk have battled it out for multiple years at the Chicago Marathon, but Romanchuk won the race for the last three years up until 2022.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Hug also won the Chicago Marathon in 2016 and 2017.

More Information:

Hug broke the record for the fastest wheelchair marathon (T53/54) race in 2021 Japan Oita Marathon, finishing in 1:17:47. Hug has also won marathons in Boston, London, Rio, Berlin and New York as well as every Abbott World Marathon Majors event.

This article tagged under:

bank of america chicago marathon
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us