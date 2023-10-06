2023 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Elite Wheelchair Athlete: Marcel Hug

Three-time Chicago Marathon Men’s Wheelchair champion Marcel Hug is racing in this year’s marathon with designs on breaking records.

Country: Switzerland

Standout Race: 2022 Chicago Marathon

Hug beat defending champion Daniel Romanchuk at last year’s Chicago Marathon and beat the course record of 1:26:56 by finishing the race in 1:25:2. Hug and Romanchuk have battled it out for multiple years at the Chicago Marathon, but Romanchuk won the race for the last three years up until 2022.

Hug also won the Chicago Marathon in 2016 and 2017.

More Information:

Hug broke the record for the fastest wheelchair marathon (T53/54) race in 2021 Japan Oita Marathon, finishing in 1:17:47. Hug has also won marathons in Boston, London, Rio, Berlin and New York as well as every Abbott World Marathon Majors event.