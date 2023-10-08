2023 Chicago Marathon could see largest field, most finishers ever

The 2023 Bank of America Chicago Marathon kicks off Sunday morning in Grant Park, and there could be record numbers of participants and finishers of the iconic race.

According to organizers, more than 47,000 participants signed up for this year’s race, which could set the all-time record once the event gets underway.

Organizers say that the finisher field could also be the biggest ever, with the current record having been set in 2019 when 45,932 participants crossed the finish line.

In all likelihood, this year’s race will also see the one millionth finisher in marathon history, according to officials. Since the race began in 1977, 967,975 racers have crossed the finish line, meaning that if 32,025 people finish this year, then the one-million mark would be passed.

You can catch the race in the player above, and at this link.