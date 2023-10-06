Bank of America Chicago Marathon

bank of america chicago marathon

2023 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Elite Runner: Kelvin Kiptum

Kiptum will hit the streets Sunday

By Kim Jao

Kenyan marathoner Kelvin Kiptum is the second-fast marathoner in history and this race will be his North American marathon debut.

Country of Origin: Kenya

Standout Race: 2023 London Marathon

In his second-ever marathon race, Kiptum won the 2023 London Marathon and nearly broke a world record. He finished in 2:01:25, 16 seconds shy of Eluid Kipchoge’s world record.

More Information:

Kiptum ran his first marathon last year at the 2022 Valencia Marathon, winning and taking the title of the fastest debut in marathon history. He is also the first runner to have completed a marathon in less than two-hours in a non-official capacity.

