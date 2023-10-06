2023 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Elite Athlete: Sifan Hassan

Two-time Olympic medalist and three-time world champion Sifan Hassan will make her American debut at this year’s Bank of America Chicago Marathon.

Country: Netherlands

Standout Race: 2023 London Marathon

Hassan won this year’s London Marathon by finishing in 2:18:33. Her win set the Dutch national record of the fastest women’s marathon time.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

More Information:

After competing over a total of 24,500 meters in six races over eight days in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Hassan walked away in the long-distance track with double gold and a bronze in the 1,500 meter. She also made history after becoming the first person to win three medals over the 1,500, 5,000 and 10,000 meter races.

Hassan has set multiple records, including the 2019 women’s only 5K record in Monaco and the mile run at a Diamond League meet in the same year.