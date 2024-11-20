Three years before Dr. Olga Duchon, a well-known Lake County endocrinologist who lived in Vernon Hills was shot and killed while paying a visit to the father of her child's suburban residence, Duchon had filed an order of protection against the him, saying she feared for his life.

Those details and more were revealed Wednesday during the first court appearance for William Zientek, 46, who is accused of fatally shooting Duchon, 42, inside his Barrington residence Sunday in what police called a "domestic-related incident between family members."

Zientek is facing one felony count of first-degree murder, according to officials.

Attorneys for Zientek said Wednesday he acted in self-defense. Zientek was ordered to remain in custody by the judge due to severity of the charges, with the judge deeming Zientek a threat to the community.

According to court documents, Zientek and Duchon were in a relationship in 2021, and share a now three-year-old daughter. The two were not in a relationship at the time of the shooting, court documents said, and the two were not living together.

According to prosecutors, Zientek invited Dulchon to his apartment, in the 400 block of W. Russell Street in Barrington Sunday evening to have a conversation, with surveillance video showing Dulchon arriving in a Tesla. An argument ensued, and Zientek struck the victim's head twice with a baseball bat before shooting her in the chest, prosecutors alleged.

Following the shooting, Duchon was transported to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead, officials said.

Defense attorneys for Zientek claimed self-defense, saying Dulchon first pointed a gun at him after Zientek told her he was going to file for sole custody. Zientek's attorneys also alleged that a family member had molested the daughter the two shared, and that Zientek had reported it multiple times to police.

According to prosecutors, their three-year-old daughter was present at the time of the shooting.

In 2021, Duchon filed an order of protection against Zientek, court documents showed. The order was modified to allow for the parties to see each other and have interaction to discuss their daughter, Zientek's attorney said.

As part of the filing, Zientek was ordered to turn in all weapons he owned at the time, with Zientek reporting one stolen gun.

The same gun was used in Sunday's shooting, court documents showed.

Zientek's next court appearance is schedule for 9 a.m. Dec. 13 for an indictment, the judge said.

Less than two hours before the shooting, Duchon was the guest speaker at a meeting held by the Ukrainian Medical Association of North America, a fellow doctor told NBC Chicago. Duchon was the founder of HLS Endocrinology Care in Mundelein and board certified in Internal Medicine, Endocrinology and Obesity Medicine, according to the practice's website.

“I was shocked, stunned. I didn’t believe it,” Dr. Maria Hrycelak, president of the Ukrainian Medical Association of North America said. “I just talked to her. I just shook her hand. I said great presentation.”