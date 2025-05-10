Museums across the Chicago area are offering select free admission days to Illinois residents and beyond for the month of May.
Here's a full list:
The DuSable Black History Museum
- Free admission for all on Wednesdays
- The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday
- Admission is always free for military and first responders, University of Chicago students, Chicago Park District employees, Illinois public school students, and other groups
The Adler Planetarium
- Free admission for Illinois residents on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- All tickets must be purchased online and in advance
- Admission is always free for Illinois teachers (pre-K through 12)
Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum
- Free admission for Illinois residents on Thursdays
- The museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily
- Admission is always free for active-duty service members and their families, Illinois teachers, and children age two and under
The Illinois Holocaust Museum
- Free admission for Illinois residents May 30
- The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Monday
Field Museum free days
- Free admission for Illinois residents on Wednesdays through May
- Open 9 a.m. to 5 a.m. daily
- To order a free admission ticket, guests are suggested to register online ahead of time
Museum of Contemporary Art
- Free admission every Tuesday for Illinois residents
- The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays
- The museum is always free for visitors under age 18, visitors with disabilities and their caregivers, active members of the military, police, and fire departments, veterans and their families, and Illinois elementary and high school teachers
- More information can be found here
National Museum of Mexican Art
- Free entry each day
- The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday
The National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts & Culture
- Free admission each day
- The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays
Swedish American Museum
- Free admission to everyone on the second Tuesday of every month
- The museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays
- Guests interested in obtaining free admission should register online
Shedd Aquarium
- Free admission for Illinois residents on Tuesday evenings from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on May 6, 13, 20, 27
- Registering online ahead of time is encouraged
- Admission is always free for EBT card holders, Chicago police officers and firefighters, active-duty U.S. military personnel, and educators from Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Wisconsin