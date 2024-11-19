Well-known doctor shot and killed in northwest suburbs

A prominent suburban doctor was fatally shot in a domestic-related incident on Sunday evening in Barrington.

Olga Duchon, 42, was fatally shot at around 5:40 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of West Russell Street, according to police and the Lake County Coroner's Office. Duchon was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

An autopsy determined she died from a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Police said the shooting was part of a "domestic-related incident between family members," and that there was no ongoing threat to the public.

Less than two hours before the shooting, Duchon was the guest speaker at a meeting held by the Ukrainian Medical Association of North America, a fellow doctor told NBC Chicago. Duchon was the founder of HLS Endocrinology Care in Mundelein and board certified in Internal Medicine, Endocrinology and Obesity Medicine, according to the practice's website.

Northwestern Medicine released the following statement regarding Duchon's death:

"Dr. Duchon left our health system last summer (2023). However, she remained affiliated with our organization as a member of our medical staff and continued to treat patients independently.

We are learning about this tragic event in real time and we are devastated to hear this news. Our sympathies go out to her family during this difficult time."