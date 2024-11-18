A police investigation was underway Sunday evening after a woman was fatally shot in northwest suburban Barrington, authorities said.
At around 5:40 p.m., the Barrington Police Department was called to the 400 block of West Russell Street, near South Lageshulte Street, regarding a person who had been shot, police said. Officers arrived on the scene and found a 42-year-old woman with a gunshot wound.
The woman was transported to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Police had yet to release additional details, including if a search was underway for a suspect, late Sunday. The shooting remained under investigation by Barrington police along with the Major Case Assistance Team.
