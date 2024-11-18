Woman shot, killed in northwest suburbs ID'd

A woman shot and killed in suburban Barrington Sunday evening has been identified by the Lake County Coroner, according to a press release.

The incident occurred about 5:40 p.m. Sunday evening in the 400 block of West Russell Street, officials said. When officers arrived, they found a 42-year-old woman with an apparent gunshot wound.

The woman was transported to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead, officials said.

The woman was identified by the Lake County Coroner as Olga Duchon, 42, of Vernon Hills, the release said. An autopsy showed the woman had died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

According to Barrington Police, the shooting was part of a "domestic-related incident between family members." There is no threat to the public, and an investigation into the shooting was ongoing, police said.