Barrington

Woman shot, killed in northwest suburbs ID'd

The shooting was part of a "domestic-related incident between family members," police said

By NBC Chicago Staff

A woman shot and killed in suburban Barrington Sunday evening has been identified by the Lake County Coroner, according to a press release.

The incident occurred about 5:40 p.m. Sunday evening in the 400 block of West Russell Street, officials said. When officers arrived, they found a 42-year-old woman with an apparent gunshot wound.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

The woman was transported to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead, officials said.

The woman was identified by the Lake County Coroner as Olga Duchon, 42, of Vernon Hills, the release said. An autopsy showed the woman had died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

According to Barrington Police, the shooting was part of a "domestic-related incident between family members." There is no threat to the public, and an investigation into the shooting was ongoing, police said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Barrington
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us