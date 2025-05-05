19-year-old Tymarion Averyhart, the suspect charged in a string of sexual assaults and burglaries on Chicago’s Far North Side in recent months, appeared in court Sunday.

A judge ordered Averyhart to stay behind bars, calling him a "danger to women everywhere."

The state alleges Averyhart sexually assaulted two women, and burglarized victims' homes in incidents spanning over five months.

Officials said Averyhart broke into a woman's apartment on the 6200 block of North Bell on Dec. 18, stealing an ID and social security card.

The state said his crimes then graduated to sexual assault just eight days later, when he broke into a different unit in the same building on Dec. 26. Police said there, he held a woman at knife point and sexually assaulted her.

Averyhart is accused of returning to the first apartment in January to steal a PlayStation and leaving behind a used condom before leaving.

He is also accused of carrying out a second sexual assault on May 1. The state said he made arrangements with an escort and when she arrived, he allegedly held her at knife point and sexually assaulted her in the gangway of an apartment building.

That victim and a witness went to police, and CPD arrested Averyhart near the scene.

DNA found on the victim was a match with the first victim. The state said it positively identified Averyhart as the man responsible for both sexual assaults.

Police said Averyhart still had the belongings in his backpack at the time of his arrest.