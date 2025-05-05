Editor's Note: Chicago police have released more details about the shooting, and our updated story can be found here. Our original story continues below.

An investigation was underway with a large police presence in the Grand Crossing neighborhood after a shooting involving police took place overnight inside an assisted living facility.

The shooting took place just before 3 a.m. inside the Grand Regency of Jackson Park, located at 1448 E. 75th St, police said. According to its website, the Grand Regency is a supported living facility is for adults with physical disabilities between the ages of 22 and 64, who need assistance maintaining their independence.

As of 5 a.m., the scene remained active, with multiple police cars flashing lights, ambulances and one large Chicago Police Department detective van parked out front. Officers and detectives could be seen going in and out of the building.

Early Monday morning, Chicago police said no officers were hurt in the shooting, and they were reviewing body camera footage from the incident.

Police told NBC Chicago it would be "several hours" before more information is released.

The Chicago Office of Police Accountability, known as COPA was also on the scene investigating. COPA responds anytime a Chicago police officer fires their weapon.

No further details surrounding the circumstances of the shooting were provided. This is a developing news story that will be updated.