The debate began when Pope Leo XIV was named the 268th pope Thursday. Is he a Chicago Cubs or White Sox fan?

Both teams were quick to claim him, but his brother confirmed he's a South Side White Sox fan.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Friday was the team's first home game since the Conclave wrapped up. Fans wore Pope Leo XIV hats and sold pope baseball shirts outside the tailgate lots.

"I’ve seen people when they announced it crying in tears because it means so much to have a pope, and the fact it’s from Chicago I think that is just speechless," said Alejandra Martinez, a lifelong White Sox fan. "My father is probably in heaven jumping around right now."

Other fans believe it makes the head of the Roman Catholic Church more relatable.

"I thought it was pretty cool," said Melissa Lebran. "It's going to be someone we can relate to, and that comes from our area.”

At Friday night's game following the national anthem the Sox paid tribute to Pope Leo XIV, congratulating him on the scoreboard.