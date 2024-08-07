5 new stores, 1 new restaurant open at Westfield Old Orchard Mall in Skokie

Suburban Chicago's mall boom continues with six new stores are set to open at Westfield Old Orchard mall in Skokie, including a new dining option and the highly anticipated opening of the mall's new Pottery Barn location inside a renovated space once occupied by Lord & Taylor.

The new, larger Pottery Barn location, which moved from its previous spot on the west side of the mall, opened inside the remodeled space Aug. 2, according to a press release. It will join current building tenants Zara and Arhaus, with fourth tenant Puttshack set to open at a later date.

Three other stores also opened in early August at the mall, the release said, including mattress brand Tempur-Pedic, Swiss chocolate and confectionery Läderach, and adventure gear store Arc'teryx.

Fall 2024 will see two more openings, the release said: An Umaka Ramen restaurant, and electric car manufacturer Rivan.

The mall will also host a slew of events through August, including book drive, children's story times, fitness classes and more, the release added.

The openings and events comes as part of an ambitious plan the mall announced in 2022 to make Westfield Old Orchard the "preeminent live, work, shop, and play destination on the North Shore."

“As a top destination on the North Shore, we remain focused on creating a suburban oasis that has everything that the city offers and more—where you can shop top fashion, dine at the best restaurants and enjoy the latest in entertainment in a lush, outdoor environment unlike anything else in Chicagoland," senior general manager of Westfield Old Orchard Serge Khalimsky said in previous press release.

According to officials, the plan also includes a public park, health and wellness amenities and a sprawling apartment complex with approximately 400 luxury units.

Other suburban malls, including Golf Mill Town Center Mall in Niles, are also seeing major redevelopment. The village in June gave the green light to the $450 million project, set to include completely rebuilt stores, restaurants, luxury apartments --- and even a new water mill

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Officials described the redevelopment of the decades-old mall -- once anchored by department stores like Sears, Roebuck & Co. -- as a "renaissance."

Meanwhile, other suburban malls recently shuttered good.

In February, Spring Hill Mall, in West Dundee announced that it will, with some exceptions, "close its doors permanently" March 22. Demolition on the mall is set to begin this summer.

Less than a month later, on April 21, Stratford Square Mall in Bloomingdale shuttered. The mall announced the closure at the end of March.