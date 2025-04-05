Cubs to debut new jerseys Saturday at home vs. Padres

After handing the San Diego Padres their first loss of the 2025 season Friday, the Chicago Cubs will look to secure the series victory at Wrigley Field in some new threads.

Saturday afternoon, the Cubs will be debuting new alternate jerseys, featuring powder blue tops and a retro-inspired logo patch.

Baby, the blues are here 🤩 pic.twitter.com/OyIWBNCX15 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 5, 2025

The new alternate jerseys will be worn exclusively at home this year, with the Cubs blue alternate jerseys with the "Cubby Bear" logo remain a popular choice on the road.

The Cubs will look to improve to 7-4 on the season Saturday, with Matthew Boyd taking the mound for the North Siders for the second time this season.

After wrapping up the series with the Padres Sunday, the Cubs will host the Texas Rangers for a three-game series before heading to Los Angeles to take on the defending champion Dodgers.