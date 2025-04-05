National Deep Dish Day celebrations served up hot: Special deals and events

The cheesiest celebration of the year is upon us.

April 5 is National Deep Dish Pizza Day and several Chicago pizza parlors are serving up special deals and events to mark the day.

Here's a short list of finger-licking festivities in and around Chicago to celebrate:

HOME RUN INN

Home Run Inn is reimagining their tavern-style pizza for National Deep Dish Pizza Day and offering a deal on 12-inch cheese deep dish pizzas for $10. Toppings are available at menu price.

Not a fan of deep dish but still want to celebrate the cheesy holiday? They’re also offering their 12-inch original tavern-style pizza for the same price. There is a limit of three pizzas per person.

PIZZERIA UNO

National Deep Dish Pizza Day would not be complete without a celebration from the original deep dish spot, Pizzeria UNO. Deep dish was invented at Pizzeria UNO in 1943, and to celebrate they are offering a Make Your Own Deep Dish class. Participants will learn the art of crating the perfect pizza from UNO chefs. The class starts at 9 a.m. and lasts two hours. Tickets cost $59 each and include the pizza demonstration, unlimited soft drinks and lunch or dinner (that includes a salad).

Tickets can be purchased here.

PIZZERIA DUE

Pizzeria DUE is celebrating National Deep Dish Pizza Day by offering a cooking class to learn their secret to making the famous Chicago-style deep dish pizza. Participants will get hands-on experience learning from their expert chefs in a class suitable for all skill levels. The class starts at noon and lasts two hours. Tickets cost $59 each and include the pizza demonstration, unlimited soft drinks and lunch or dinner (that includes a salad).

Tickets can be purchased here.

GIORDANO'S

While Chicago-area pizza lovers will be making their way inside restaurants to get their pies, one regional chain is aiming to appeal to deep dish adherents across the country with their offer.

Giordano's has launched a $100,000 sweepstakes for National Deep Dish Pizza Day, with customers being entered once for each dollar spent on Giordano's shipping platform.

The winner receives their choice of a $50,000 luxury Chicago getaway and a Ford Bronco or a $100,000 cash prize.

The Chicago getaway includes an array of luxurious experiences for the out-of-town deep dish lover, including:

Round trip First-class flights to Chicago

A four-day, three-night stay in a suite at the Peninsula Hotel

Michelin-starred private dining experiences

A $5,000 shopping spree on the Magnificent Mile

Courtside seats to a Chicago Bulls game

A private suite at a Chicago Bears game

A private yacht charter on Lake Michigan

A brand-new Ford Bronco

The offer remains in effect for the entire month of April.