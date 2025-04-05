Driver killed in crash on Dan Ryan Expressway near Englewood

A driver is dead after a crash involving a semitruck on the Dan Ryan Expressway late Friday, Illinois State Police said.

The driver was in a Nissan sedan when it stalled on the highway, and an approaching semitruck was unable to stop and hit the Nissan from behind, according to Illinois State Police. The crash happened around 11:35 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the Dan Ryan near 59th Street.

The unidentified driver was taken to a nearby hospital where they were pronounced dead. A passenger in the Nissan was also hospitalized.

Traffic was rerouted immediately following the crash, but all lanes were reopened around 4:15 a.m. Saturday, police said.