A dozen new stores and eateries opened Wednesday at the Fox Valley Mall in Aurora, marking the latest suburban mall to see updates while others close their doors for good.

A ribbon cutting with Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin was held at the mall Wednesday morning to welcome the new businesses, which are 85% minority owned, according to a press release. The 12 new stores include three eateries, two food trucks, four clothing and accessories stores, a gaming spot, a natural body care store and a jewelry store, the release said.

The 12 new stores are listed below:

DDC Wraps

Exotic Snack Guys

GND Gold & Diamonds

hotRAGS

Island Boy Food Truck

Molly’s Cupcakes

New Beautee

Showroom Chi

Sushi Mania

Utime Gamers

Ximi Life

Zesty Xpress Food Truck

The stores join the dozens of other restaurants and shops at the mall, located at 195 Fox Valley Center Drive in Aurora.

The new additions come on the heels of more major development at the mall. Earlier this week, the "second phase" of construction on a new, luxury apartment complex at the mall began, according to a video posted by the City of Aurora.

The complex, dubbed "Lucca Fox Valley" is the second luxury apartment community being added to the mall, according to city officials. It will feature a mix of studio, one and two-bedroom apartments ranging in size from 500 to 1,500 square feet.

"Additionally, the property will offer best in class private amenities including an entertainment lounge, fitness facility, and private outdoor courtyard with a pool, cabanas and grill stations," the post went on to say.

The redevelopment will also see gaming and seating areas and a dog part, the city said in the post.

According to developers, the project is expected to be completed in the spring of 2025.

Other malls that have recently seen a resurgence include Old Orchard Mall in Skokie and Golf Mill Town Center Mall in Niles.