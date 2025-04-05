Online Illinois Lottery player wins $1 million on Lotto Million 1 drawing

A lucky Illinois Lottery player won $1 million on a Lotto Million 1 drawing earlier this week, according to lottery officials.

The big win came in Thursday night's drawing, with the player matching all six numbers to score the prize.

The lucky winner becomes the third player of 2025 to win at least $1 million on Lotto, following the sale of a $10.4 million winner in Des Plaines in February.

Over 1.6 million winning Lotto tickets have been sold so far this year, netting players over $18 million in winnings, according to the Illinois Lottery.

Lotto is exclusive to Illinois and played three times a week, with drawings on Monday, Thursday and Saturday.

More information on games offered by the Illinois Lottery can be found here.