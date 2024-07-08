Retail

2 popular clothing brands open outposts at Fashion Outlets of Chicago in suburbs

The two outlets join more than 130 other designer outlet stores at the Fashion Outlets of Chicago

Popular clothing brands Vuori and Sandro just opened outlet stores at the Fashion Outlets of Chicago in suburban Rosemont.

Athleisure clothing brand Vuori is now open on level two of the shopping center, located at 5220 Fashion Outlets Way, according to a press release.

The Vuori outlet is the brand's only Midwestern outlet location, the release said. Other Vuori stores in the Chicago area include outposts at Old Orchard Mall in Skokie and Oakbrook Center Mall in Oak Brook, as well locations in Lake View and the Gold Coast.

Parisian Fashion brand Sandro also recently opened a store at the outlet mall in Rosemont, the release said. Shoppers can find the new Sandro store also located on level two of the mall.

Sandro has a stand-alone store on Oak Street in Chicago, according to the brand's website. The clothing label is also carried at Bloomie's in Old Orchard and at Bloomingdale's on North Michigan Avenue.

The two outlets join more than 130 other designer outlet stores at the Fashion Outlets of Chicago, including Aritiza, lululemon and more. Both stores opened to the public late last month.

