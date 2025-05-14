Editor's Note: The video in this story is from a previous report.

The final tenant inside a once-shuttered but now remodeled department store at Westfield Old Orchard Mall is finally here — but it's not a retailer or a restaurant.

It's an upscale mini golf experience.

Puttshack, a "tech-infused," indoor mini golf course, will open at the Skokie mall in the revamped Lord & Taylor building in June, according to a press release. The gaming spot joins Arhaus, Zara and Pottery Barn to round out the redevelopment of the once-bustling store, which closed its doors in 2018.

The 30,000 square foot social and entertainment venue is two years in the making for the brand, whose global headquarters is based in Chicago. In 2023, Puttshack was announced as coming to the revamped space, but an opening date was still far out.

According to the release, the Skokie spot is Puttshack's second location in Illinois — another is located inside Oakbrook Center Mall — and its 21st across the globe.

“Puttshack is an exciting and welcome addition to the Westfield Old Orchard family,” said Maegen Akers, General Manager of Westfield Old Orchard. “We’re thrilled to introduce a dynamic, interactive attraction that elevates the overall guest experience. As the center continues to evolve into a vibrant hub for living, working and playing, Puttshack adds a whole new level of energy and engagement for the community and visitors to enjoy.”

Old Orchard's Puttshack will include four "tech-driven" nine-hole mini golf courses that automatically keep track of a player's score, the company said. The space also includes two full-service bars, a private event space and private mini golf suites.

The venue will have a full menu featuring Chicago inspired foods, including fried spring rolls with Italian beef and giardiniera.

Puttshack officially opens for business at 4 p.m. on June 18th, the release said. Hours of operation will be 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays.

The opening comes as the suburban mall continues to undergo major changes. In 2024, Westfield Old Orchard developer Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield announced plans to demolish the former Bloomingdales building, which once anchored the north and west sides of the mall.

The redevelopment, with $100 million from the village of Skokie, is set to make way for hundreds of apartments, a common area and event space, along with new retail shops and restaurants.

Over the last few years, dozens of new dining options and stores have opened up at the mall, too.

“Westfield Old Orchard already provides an exceptional experience for our customers, residents, and our office workers," Akers said in a statement about the mall's transformation. "Our bold new vision for the center will dramatically enhance its offering and further establish it as the preeminent live, work, shop, and play destination on the North Shore. By creatively unlocking the potential of the center, this development will bring new life, energy and choices to Old Orchard and create what will become the residential, commercial, and cultural heart of Skokie.”